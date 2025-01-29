Left Menu

Mahakumbh Chaos: Mismanagement Allegations Amid Stampede Tragedy

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut criticizes Mahakumbh arrangements, citing a recent stampede and insufficient facilities for devotees. The BJP faces allegations of politicizing the event, while UP CM Yogi Adityanath claims the situation is under control. The tragedy has sparked wide political reactions, with calls for better management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:26 IST
Mahakumbh Chaos: Mismanagement Allegations Amid Stampede Tragedy
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has pointedly criticized the arrangements made for devotees at the Mahakumbh festival, particularly in light of the recent stampede that resulted in deaths and injuries. Raut has raised concerns about inadequate facilities, questioning the effectiveness of the administration's efforts to manage the event better. He remarked that, unlike during Akhilesh Yadav's administration, the current arrangements under BJP leadership fall short, as evidenced by women reportedly sleeping on roads.

Raut further noted that visits from Union ministers and other VIPs exacerbate the pressure on the already strained system. He condemned the administration, holding it accountable for over ten deaths and calling it an inhumane failure, exacerbated by the mismanagement of significant event funds. He accused the BJP of exploiting the event for political gain, overshadowing its spiritual essence.

As criticism mounted, UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed the situation was under control, despite admitting some injuries among devotees attempting to cross barricades. He reassured attendees that necessary arrangements, including medical aid, have been made, urging them not to heed rumors. The incident has prompted political reactions from figures like Mayawati and Mallikarjun Kharge, who criticized the focus on self-promotion over effective management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025