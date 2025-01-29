Left Menu

Record-Breaking Profits for Norway's Wealth Fund Amid Tech Surge

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the largest globally, achieved its highest annual profit of 2.51 trillion Norwegian crowns ($222 billion) due to a surge in the tech sector. This notable financial growth showcases the fund's robust performance and strategic investment decisions, boosting the economic landscape significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:36 IST
Record-Breaking Profits for Norway's Wealth Fund Amid Tech Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, valued at $1.8 trillion and recognized as the largest in the world, reported a record-breaking annual profit of 2.51 trillion crowns, equivalent to $222 billion, on Wednesday.

The remarkable profit was largely attributed to last year's substantial rally in the tech sector, which significantly boosted returns.

This impressive financial outcome highlights the fund's strategic prowess and its pivotal role in enhancing the nation's economic standing on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025