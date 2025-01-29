Record-Breaking Profits for Norway's Wealth Fund Amid Tech Surge

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, valued at $1.8 trillion and recognized as the largest in the world, reported a record-breaking annual profit of 2.51 trillion crowns, equivalent to $222 billion, on Wednesday.

The remarkable profit was largely attributed to last year's substantial rally in the tech sector, which significantly boosted returns.

This impressive financial outcome highlights the fund's strategic prowess and its pivotal role in enhancing the nation's economic standing on the global stage.

