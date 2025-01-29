Spain's Economic Momentum Defies Eurozone Trends

Spain's economy has surpassed expectations with a notable 3.2% expansion in 2024, a figure that places it well ahead of its euro zone counterparts.

This growth, buoyed by a burgeoning tourism sector, robust agricultural performance, and increased exports, has led the government to revise its forecast upwards beyond the initial 2.4%.

In stark contrast, other major economies like France and Germany have marked down their projections, highlighting Spain's standout performance as a beacon of economic resilience in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)