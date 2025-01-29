MCX Opens Special Session for Union Budget Trading

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has announced a special live trading session scheduled for February 1, in tandem with the Union Budget presentation. This initiative is designed to provide market participants with uninterrupted access to the trading platform.

According to a statement released by MCX, the exchange will maintain its standard operating hours from 9 am to 5 pm on that day. This move is aimed at supporting the real-time risk management requirements of traders.

By remaining open on February 1, MCX offers a robust platform for hedging and transaction activities, ensuring market readiness and operational continuity during the Union Budget announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)