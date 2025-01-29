Left Menu

MCX Opens Special Session for Union Budget Trading

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will conduct a special live trading session on February 1, coinciding with the Union Budget presentation. The exchange will operate normal trading hours from 9 am to 5 pm, catering to market participants' real-time risk management and hedging needs.

Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has announced a special live trading session scheduled for February 1, in tandem with the Union Budget presentation. This initiative is designed to provide market participants with uninterrupted access to the trading platform.

According to a statement released by MCX, the exchange will maintain its standard operating hours from 9 am to 5 pm on that day. This move is aimed at supporting the real-time risk management requirements of traders.

By remaining open on February 1, MCX offers a robust platform for hedging and transaction activities, ensuring market readiness and operational continuity during the Union Budget announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

