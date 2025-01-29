Left Menu

Czech Central Bank Explores Bitcoin Reserves

The Czech National Bank, led by Governor Ales Michl, is considering adding bitcoin to its reserves. This would mark the first move by a Western central bank into cryptocurrency. The decision requires further analysis and discussion, with no imminent resolution. Bitcoin's volatility poses significant challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:41 IST
Czech Central Bank Explores Bitcoin Reserves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Czech National Bank is contemplating holding bitcoin in its reserves, a potential pioneering move for a Western central bank, as disclosed by Governor Ales Michl. The concept remains under analysis, with no immediate decisions expected.

Michl has been spearheading diversification of the Czech central bank's substantial reserves, traditionally held in more conservative assets, into less conventional assets like equities. The consideration of bitcoin comes alongside forecasts of a 25 basis point interest rate cut next week.

Bitcoin's appeal has risen following its doubling in value in 2024 and initiatives by companies like BlackRock. However, skepticism prevails among several European and international entities, who view it as too volatile and risky for public reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of IoT in healthcare: Enhancing patient care while combating cyber risks

Adapting for the future: How society can embrace advanced AI responsibly

Overcoming bias to build resilient models: A path to reliable medical AI

Can LLMs plan like humans? New prompting technique redefines possibilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025