Sunil Kanti Takes Helm at Guwahati Refinery

Sunil Kanti has been appointed as the executive director and head of the Guwahati Refinery, succeeding P K Basumatary. A mechanical engineering graduate, Kanti brings extensive experience from various refineries and headquarters. He previously served as Executive Director in Delhi before assuming his new role.

Updated: 29-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:57 IST
Sunil Kanti has taken over as the executive director and head of the Guwahati Refinery, which is owned by Indian Oil Corporation. His appointment follows the transfer of P K Basumatary, the former chief general manager.

Kanti brings a wealth of experience to the role. A mechanical engineering graduate from the Regional Engineering College in Rourkela, he was previously the executive director for Materials & Contract at Refineries Headquarters in New Delhi.

Having joined IndianOil as a mechanical engineer in 1994, Kanti has worked across several refineries, including Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, and Digboi, in various capacities. The company noted his rich experience in operations, maintenance, and project commissioning, including overseas assignments.

