Sunil Kanti Takes Helm at Guwahati Refinery
Sunil Kanti has been appointed as the executive director and head of the Guwahati Refinery, succeeding P K Basumatary. A mechanical engineering graduate, Kanti brings extensive experience from various refineries and headquarters. He previously served as Executive Director in Delhi before assuming his new role.
- Country:
- India
Sunil Kanti has taken over as the executive director and head of the Guwahati Refinery, which is owned by Indian Oil Corporation. His appointment follows the transfer of P K Basumatary, the former chief general manager.
Kanti brings a wealth of experience to the role. A mechanical engineering graduate from the Regional Engineering College in Rourkela, he was previously the executive director for Materials & Contract at Refineries Headquarters in New Delhi.
Having joined IndianOil as a mechanical engineer in 1994, Kanti has worked across several refineries, including Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, and Digboi, in various capacities. The company noted his rich experience in operations, maintenance, and project commissioning, including overseas assignments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi inaugurates party's new headquarters located at 9A, Kotla Road in national capital.
Congress's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan' will be inaugurated today
A New Chapter: Congress Party Headquarters Inaugurated
Congress headquarters a school of democracy for the country: Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Historic Inauguration of Indira Bhawan: Congress' New Headquarters