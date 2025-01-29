Devotees Flock to Triveni Sangam for Spiritual Cleansing on Mauni Amavasya

In an impressive display of faith, more than 57.1 million devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. According to an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, this significant turnout marks the ongoing Magh Mela, which has seen a total visitor count exceed 199.4 million.

The spiritual atmosphere was heightened by over one million Kalpwasis participating in month-long austerities. However, the massive gathering briefly led to a stampede-like situation at key bathing ghats, underscoring the challenges of managing such large crowds.

The situation stirred cautious participation among groups like the Akharas. Panchayati Niranjani Akhara's Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri, after performing the 'Amrit Snan', explained they opted for smaller groups following the incident. Heavy police deployment has since been organized to manage the crowds effectively, ensuring safety during key bathing days, including Basant Panchami, Maghi Purnima, and Maha Shivaratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)