EU Pledges Significant Financial Support to Jordan

The European Union has announced a three billion euro financial package to support Jordan. This pledge, revealed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, aims to address the various regional challenges Jordan is currently facing.

Updated: 29-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:42 IST
The European Union has made a substantial commitment to Jordan, pledging a financial and investment package worth three billion euros (approximately $3.12 billion). This initiative is part of the EU's efforts to assist Jordan in surmounting regional challenges.

This announcement came from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, emphasizing the importance of the support for Jordan's stability and development.

This financial package reflects the European Union's ongoing engagement with maintaining economic and social stability in the region.

