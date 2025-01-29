Safety Measures Urged at Maha Kumbh Amid Stampede Risks

Following a stampede-like scenario at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev called on attendees to perform the Amrit Snan ritual at their nearest ghat, emphasizing that the sacred Sangam waters flow to all ghats in Prayagraj. Speaking to ANI, Ramdev stressed the importance of ensuring safety amid crowds and urged devotees to exercise patience. He reminded followers that patience is a cornerstone of dharma, advising them to choose nearby ghats over Sangam due to congestion.

Religious leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji echoed the sentiments, advising devotees against insisting on a dip at the crowded Sangam Ghat. Highlighting the importance of personal security, he recommended that pilgrims remain at their camps. Meanwhile, Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati announced the cancellation of 'samoohik snan' and emphasized that safety should take precedence. Additionally, he informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in communication with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, offering full support for the situation.

The incident occurred during the auspicious Mauni Amavasya, a key day for the Shahi Snan, as millions gathered at the Ganga and Yamuna confluence. Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana explained that the stampede-like situation arose from broken barriers on Sangam routes, resulting in injuries but no serious threat. In response, the Raebareli Police Department established checkpoints to manage vehicle influx and control crowding. With expectations of 80-100 million people attending, security and regulation have taken precedence leading to other significant days such as February 3 for Basant Panchami and February 26 for Maha Shivaratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)