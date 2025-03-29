Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Plans Grand Ramnavami Celebrations in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a round-the-clock recitation of Ramcharitmanas in temples across all districts for Chaitra Ramnavami. Arrangements are being made for the event, including crowd management and environmental cleanliness. No meat shops will be allowed near temples during the festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a 24-hour non-stop recitation of the Ramcharitmanas in temples across the state's districts on Chaitra Ramnavami.

The revered text will be recited at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple starting April 5 and conclude the following day. The announcement comes as part of a broader set of instructions to prepare for large numbers of pilgrims visiting major temples across the state, including the Devipatan temple in Balrampur and the Vindhyavasini Devi Dham in Mirzapur.

To accommodate the influx of devotees, the Chief Minister has called for comprehensive arrangements to ensure comfort and safety, ranging from providing drinking water and canopy setups to deploying additional sanitation and police forces for crowd management. Furthermore, he has directed a strict policy against meat shops near temples and endorsed clean environment campaigns in urban and rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

