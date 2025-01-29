India's Pinaka Rockets: A Mega Boost for Defense

In a significant stride for indigenous defense capabilities, the Cabinet Committee on Security has sanctioned an expansive project valued at over Rs 10,000 crore to procure ammunition for the Indian Army's Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher systems. Sources from the defense sector informed ANI that the recent decision underscores a dedicated effort to bolster national security using homegrown technologies.

The initiative will see a division of roles between Solar Industries of Nagpur and Munitions India Limited (MIL), a restructured entity from the former Ordnance Factory Board. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, during his annual press briefing on January 13, forecasted the imminent government approval of the contract. The proposal covers Rs 5,700 crore for high-explosive munitions and Rs 4,500 crore for area denial munitions.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is also advancing with a 120 km range version of the Pinaka rockets, projected for an inaugural test within the next fiscal year. Meanwhile, the current rockets, sanctioned by the CCS, possess a reach of approximately 45 kilometers, offering strategic advantages at the India-Pakistan and India-China borders. The Pinaka, already a success in the export market with Armenia as a buyer, continues to captivate the interest of various European nations including France, highlighting its growing international stature.

