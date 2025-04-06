Left Menu

Security Forces Seize Ammunition Cache in Kupwara Forest

A joint operation by the police and Army led to the recovery of arms and ammunition in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Recovered items included a machine gun, grenades, and Pakistan-made medicines, found in a forest area, hinting at foreign involvement in the region's unrest.

Security Forces Seize Ammunition Cache in Kupwara Forest
  India

Security forces have successfully retrieved a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from a forest in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was jointly conducted by local police and the Army on Sunday.

According to an official report, the recovered items from the Kandi forest area included a machine gun, seven hand grenades, 90 cartridges, a China-made binocular, and solar-powered mobile chargers.

Additionally, authorities seized clothing, a foreign-manufactured sleeping bag, and a significant amount of Pakistan-made medicines, further hinting at potential foreign involvement in the unrest.

