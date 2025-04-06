Security Forces Seize Ammunition Cache in Kupwara Forest

Security forces have successfully retrieved a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from a forest in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was jointly conducted by local police and the Army on Sunday.

According to an official report, the recovered items from the Kandi forest area included a machine gun, seven hand grenades, 90 cartridges, a China-made binocular, and solar-powered mobile chargers.

Additionally, authorities seized clothing, a foreign-manufactured sleeping bag, and a significant amount of Pakistan-made medicines, further hinting at potential foreign involvement in the unrest.

