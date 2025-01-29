Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Pioneers WhatsApp Governance to Enhance Public Services

Andhra Pradesh leads the way in digital governance by launching WhatsApp services. CM Naidu's review meeting outlined plans to offer 161 services initially and expand further. Emphasizing data security, the state signed a deal with Meta to streamline public service delivery. Minister Lokesh to launch services officially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/@ncbn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a transformative step towards digital governance, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the imminent launch of WhatsApp Governance services at the Secretariat. The initiative, set to commence with 161 services, aims to simplify public access to government services.

Various departments, including Revenue and Energy, will integrate these services, marking a departure from traditional bureaucratic processes requiring physical visits to government offices. Emphasizing security, CM Naidu instructed enhancements in cybersecurity and data protection protocols, following an agreement with Meta last year.

IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh is slated to officially launch the services, underscoring Andhra Pradesh's leadership in digital technology transformation. The review meeting coincided with CM Naidu's successful return from Davos, where he courted global investments for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

