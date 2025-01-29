Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede in Prayagraj

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow following the stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj early this morning. He noted that there is currently no information about any Chhattisgarh residents involved. In a statement to ANI, he commended the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government, which had ensured comprehensive arrangements at the event. Despite this, the unfortunate incident occurred, and he extended prayers for the souls of those who lost their lives.

Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Arun Sao, emphasized the sheer number of devotees visiting on Mauni Amavasya, estimated at 8-10 crore, as a challenge effectively managed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sao noted that the situation is gradually returning to normal. In efforts to ensure order, discussions have been held with Akhada chiefs and religious leaders to confirm the adequacy of existing arrangements.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev called for prudence among the attendees, encouraging them to visit the nearest ghats for the Amrit Snan, as the sanctified waters of the Sangam are expected to reach all areas. Ramdev stressed the importance of patience and safety in such massive gatherings. The stampede occurred during a significant ritual at the Sangam Ghats where devotees gathered. Upcoming key dates for the Maha Kumbh are February 3 for Basant Panchami, February 12 for Maghi Purnima, and February 26 for Maha Shivaratri.

