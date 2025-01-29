Left Menu

Victim's Parents Withdraw Plea for Reinvestigation in Kolkata RG Kar Case

The victim's parents in the Kolkata RG Kar case withdrew their Supreme Court plea seeking a fresh investigation. The intervention was in a suo motu case after the Calcutta High Court heard a similar issue. The convict Sanjoy Roy, sentenced to life, faces calls for the death penalty.

29-01-2025
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The parents of the victim in the Kolkata RG Kar rape and murder case withdrew their plea from the Supreme Court on Wednesday. They initially sought a fresh probe into the matter as part of an Intervention Application in a suo motu case initiated last August.

During the hearing, the Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, asked Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy about proceeding with the case. Another plea on the same issue was already filed in the Calcutta High Court. The court advised caution in light of the existing conviction of Sanjoy Roy.

Consequently, Nundy withdrew the plea but retained the option to file anew as guided by the court. In January, Sanjoy Roy was sentenced to life by the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court for the victim's rape and murder, sparking public outcry for a harsher sentence and a reexamination of the investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

