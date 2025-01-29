Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims 30 Lives in Prayagraj
A pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj resulted in 30 fatalities and 60 injuries, according to officials. Bodies are being identified, with a few confirmed from different states. Authorities urge safety compliance as devotees crowd for holy rituals. Treatment and safety measures are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In an alarming incident at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday tragically led to the deaths of at least 30 individuals, with 60 others injured, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh Vaibhav Krishnathe.
Among the deceased, four hailed from Karnataka, and one each from Assam and Gujarat. The unfortunate event occurred when a crowd overwhelmed the barriers on Akhara Marg.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has delayed his trip to Delhi to manage the situation. Prominent figures like Swami Chidanand Saraswati urged adherence to administration guidelines for safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CM Yogi Adityanath Leads 'Janta Darshan' at Goraknath Temple Amidst Maha Kumbh Celebrations
Devotees Across India Celebrate Makar Sankranti with Holy Dips and Kite Flying
Yogi Adityanath Embraces Eco-Friendly Celebrations for Maha Kumbh and Makar Sankranti
Hundreds of Thousands Flock to Gangasagar Mela for Holy Dip During Makar Sankranti
Holy Dip of Faith: Makar Sankranti's Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh