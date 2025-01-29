Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims 30 Lives in Prayagraj

A pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj resulted in 30 fatalities and 60 injuries, according to officials. Bodies are being identified, with a few confirmed from different states. Authorities urge safety compliance as devotees crowd for holy rituals. Treatment and safety measures are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:41 IST
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims 30 Lives in Prayagraj
Kumbh Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming incident at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday tragically led to the deaths of at least 30 individuals, with 60 others injured, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh Vaibhav Krishnathe.

Among the deceased, four hailed from Karnataka, and one each from Assam and Gujarat. The unfortunate event occurred when a crowd overwhelmed the barriers on Akhara Marg.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has delayed his trip to Delhi to manage the situation. Prominent figures like Swami Chidanand Saraswati urged adherence to administration guidelines for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025