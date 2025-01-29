Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims 30 Lives in Prayagraj

In an alarming incident at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday tragically led to the deaths of at least 30 individuals, with 60 others injured, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh Vaibhav Krishnathe.

Among the deceased, four hailed from Karnataka, and one each from Assam and Gujarat. The unfortunate event occurred when a crowd overwhelmed the barriers on Akhara Marg.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has delayed his trip to Delhi to manage the situation. Prominent figures like Swami Chidanand Saraswati urged adherence to administration guidelines for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)