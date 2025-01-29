Left Menu

EU’s Simplification Strategy: Balancing Competitiveness and Climate

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that efforts to simplify EU regulations won't dilute climate goals. The EU plans to boost competitiveness while remaining committed to reducing emissions. Challenges arise as some sectors push for weakened climate policies, but Von der Leyen insists targets remain unchanged.

Updated: 29-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:00 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen assured that the drive to simplify regulations within the European Union will not compromise its climate change ambitions. Her declaration came as the Commission revealed plans to enhance EU competitiveness, aiming to counter a deregulatory push from the United States under President Donald Trump.

Von der Leyen stressed the importance of adapting EU rules without diminishing the bloc's ambitious target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, and fully neutralizing them by 2050. "Our objectives are firm, and our commitment remains steadfast. It's about efficiency and effectiveness," she articulated during a news conference.

This assurance comes amid differing approaches to climate policy between Europe and the U.S. While the EU seeks to align competitiveness and green growth, internal pressures rise from industry and political quarters challenging climate measures, such as the carbon market and engine phase-out, proposing policy delays and simplifications.

