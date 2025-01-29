Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Fiscal Strategy: Combating Debt and Driving Growth

Minister Rajesh Dharmani addresses the financial challenges inherited by the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, highlighting strategies to improve fiscal discipline. With a focus on tourism, agriculture, and economic reforms, the state aims to achieve self-reliance by 2032 despite political resistance and a lack of central support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:52 IST
Himachal Pradesh Minister Rajesh Dharmani (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's Technical Education Minister, Rajesh Dharmani, outlined a comprehensive financial strategy to address the state's current economic challenges. During a press briefing in Shimla, Dharmani highlighted the massive Rs 85,000 crore debt burden left by the previous BJP administration.

Emphasizing fiscal discipline, he described measures taken under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's leadership, including reducing unnecessary spending and promoting economic activities. Tourism, agriculture, and improving rural employment emerged as key focus areas, with initiatives like Kangra Airport expansion and natural farming incentives.

Dharmani tackled claims of excessive borrowing, defending the government's strategy as necessary to manage past liabilities while enhancing income. Despite central support lagging, the Congress government aims for a self-reliant Himachal by 2032, prioritizing long-term planning and sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

