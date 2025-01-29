Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Urges Caution Amid Maha Kumbh Gatherings

In a recent statement, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar highlighted the significance of every day of the 45-day Maha Kumbh festival, discouraging the notion of a singular moment for ritual bathing. He acknowledged the substantial government efforts to accommodate the vast religious event but expressed concern over a tragic incident reported the previous night.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Shankar urged devotees to maintain composure during the festival, particularly on Mauni Amavasya, an especially revered day. He emphasized, "While the arrangements are commendable, devotees should not feel compelled to bathe at the Sangam alone, as every river part is deemed sacred."

Highlighting safety, Ravi Shankar appealed to the masses at the Kumbh, urging calmness and caution amid large crowds. Wednesday's pre-dawn stampede in Prayagraj, resulting in over 30 fatalities and several injuries, underscores the need for vigilance, noted Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna.

