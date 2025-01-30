Energy Transition Critique: A Call for Oil and Gas Focus

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is facing criticism from its former chief of oil industry and market, who argues that the agency should prioritize oil and gas supplies rather than focusing on a global energy transition. The report, released in Washington, highlights conflicts with President Trump's administration for shifting towards clean energy policies, which has upset members of the Republican party and oil industry leaders.

Since its inception, the Paris-based IEA has served industrialized nations by providing insights into energy security, supply, and investment. As member countries lean towards renewable energy and a low-carbon economy, the IEA's adjusted focus has been at odds with those seeking increased oil and gas output, who claim prior renewable energy policies inflated costs.

The 'Energy Delusions' report, authored by Neil Atkinson and Mark Mills, criticizes the IEA's prediction that global oil output will peak by 2030. The report argues that the agency's projections are flawed and overstate the adoption of electric vehicles, while underestimating emerging markets' growth. The IEA has disputed these claims, defending its modeling and alignment with other organizations' scenarios.

