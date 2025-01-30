Gujarat Aims for Global Sports Glory: CM Patel's Strategic Meet with Commonwealth Federation

In a strategic move to bolster Gujarat's profile on the global sports stage, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with Chris Jenkins OBE, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, in Gandhinagar. Their discussions centered on the advancement of the sports sector and the logistics of upcoming international events set to take place in India.

During the meeting, CM Patel highlighted the state's impressive sports infrastructure, developed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at nurturing young athletic talent. He recounted the successes of major events like Khel Mahakumbh and Khelo India, signaling Gujarat's readiness to host significant global sporting events such as the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in 2025 and the Under-20 Athletics Championships in 2028.

Future plans were also laid out, including a detailed roadmap for the Commonwealth Games from 2026 to 2030 and the Games Reset Framework. To mitigate hosting costs, Patel advocated for utilizing existing infrastructure, underscoring his commitment to working collaboratively with the Commonwealth Games Federation. The meeting was attended by top officials, reinforcing Gujarat's dedication to advancing its sports sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)