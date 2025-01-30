Left Menu

Gujarat Aims for Global Sports Glory: CM Patel's Strategic Meet with Commonwealth Federation

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged in talks with Chris Jenkins, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, focusing on sports development and upcoming international events. Discussions included future sports infrastructure, major completed events, and preparations for global championships, emphasizing sustainable development and financial strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:49 IST
Gujarat Aims for Global Sports Glory: CM Patel's Strategic Meet with Commonwealth Federation
President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Chris Jenkins OBE with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster Gujarat's profile on the global sports stage, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with Chris Jenkins OBE, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, in Gandhinagar. Their discussions centered on the advancement of the sports sector and the logistics of upcoming international events set to take place in India.

During the meeting, CM Patel highlighted the state's impressive sports infrastructure, developed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at nurturing young athletic talent. He recounted the successes of major events like Khel Mahakumbh and Khelo India, signaling Gujarat's readiness to host significant global sporting events such as the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in 2025 and the Under-20 Athletics Championships in 2028.

Future plans were also laid out, including a detailed roadmap for the Commonwealth Games from 2026 to 2030 and the Games Reset Framework. To mitigate hosting costs, Patel advocated for utilizing existing infrastructure, underscoring his commitment to working collaboratively with the Commonwealth Games Federation. The meeting was attended by top officials, reinforcing Gujarat's dedication to advancing its sports sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025