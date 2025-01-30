Gujarat's Republic Day Tableau Triumphs Once Again

Gujarat's tableau, titled 'From Anartpur to Ektanagar - A Wonderful Confluence of Heritage and Development,' has once again emerged victorious in the Popular Choice category at the 76th Republic Day National Parade held on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The state government reported that the tableau secured the prestigious title by garnering the highest number of votes, marking a notable hat-trick with three consecutive wins in this category.

In his statement, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed profound gratitude to the people of Gujarat, celebrating the state's sustained success in maintaining its lead in the Popular Choice segment over the years. He noted that the tableau's triumph reflects Gujarat's embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi,' emphasizing public participation in crafting a harmonious balance between heritage and progress.

Gujarat's impressive tableau was among 31 presented by various states and government bodies during the 76th Republic Day Parade, brought forth by the Information Department. The display highlighted Gujarat's journey of modern development, brought to life with a keen nod to the rich and enduring heritage that defines the state. Citizens had the chance to cast their votes for their favorite tableau in the Popular Choice category, showcasing public engagement in the event.

Since its debut at the 74th Republic Day National Parade with 'Clean Green Energy-rich Gujarat,' Gujarat has set a benchmark in leading the Popular Choice rankings. Its 75th Republic Day entry, 'Dhordo, World's Best Tourism Village-UNWTO,' secured the second position in the Jury's Choice award for Excellence of Tableaus in 2024. The 76th tableau featured symbols like the 12th-century 'Kirti Toran' from Vadnagar and the 'Statue of Unity,' underscoring Gujarat's self-reliance in sectors such as defense, technology, automobiles, and manufacturing.

The tableau not only celebrated the state's cultural heritage but also its contemporary achievements. Notable developments depicted included the C-295 aircraft production unit, semiconductor chip manufacturing, and the iconic Atal Bridge. While the 'Kirti Toran' stood at one end, the towering 'Statue of Unity,' the world's tallest statue of Sardar Patel at 182 meters, dominated the opposite end, a testament to Gujarat's ambitious stride toward progress.

The tableau also infused traditional energy through vibrant performances of the 'Maniyaro' raas dance, set to a blend of traditional and modern Duha music. This spirited dance earned third place in the cultural program competition among tableau artists nationally, enhancing Gujarat's representation in cultural artistry. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)