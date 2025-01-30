Left Menu

Karnataka Leaders Honor Mahatma Gandhi Amidst Political Tension

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Siddaramaiah emphasized Gandhi's values of unity and tolerance while criticizing BJP and RSS for opposing these ideals. PM Modi also paid tribute, urging for a developed India inspired by Gandhi's ideologies.

Updated: 30-01-2025 11:30 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the solemn occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 77th death anniversary, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Congress leaders, offered floral tributes at Vidhana Soudha in Bangalore. Among those present were Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, MLAs, and other dignitaries who gathered to reflect on Gandhi's enduring legacy.

In his address, CM Siddaramaiah highlighted the profound sorrow associated with January 30, the day Gandhi was assassinated. He urged respect for the foundational ideologies Gandhi championed, including tolerance, unity, and equality. Siddaramaiah noted, "Mahatma Gandhi always taught tolerance with all religions. We are a country which has unity in diversity which Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. BR Ambedkar said in the constitution. No caste or religion is superior or cheap."

The Chief Minister did not shy away from political criticism, accusing BJP and RSS of threatening constitutional values by promoting a homogenous culture. He asserted, "From the last few years, some anti-constitution, anti-federal system forces are trying to ruin the country. BJP and RSS are making statements that they will make the country one religion, one language, and one culture, which Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar opposed." He further criticized BJP and RSS for venerating individuals linked to Gandhi's assassination.

Concluding his remarks, Siddaramaiah stated, "This country wouldn't have gotten freedom without Mahatma Gandhi, RSS and BJP people inhumanly killed such a great person." Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Gandhi via X, acknowledging his influence and remembering those who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom. The nation observes Martyrs' Day on January 30 to honor such sacrifices, marking the day of Gandhi's martyrdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

