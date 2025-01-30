CBI Files Prosecution Sanction Against Former IAS Officer in Railway Land-for-Job Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has advanced its case against former IAS officer RK Mahajan, who served on the Railway Board during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure. A prosecution sanction was filed against Mahajan, marking a significant step in the ongoing land-for-job case.

Appearing via video conference, Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh, along with Advocate Manu Mishra in court, confirmed that the prosecution sanction had been duly obtained and submitted to Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne.

The CBI has included former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and several others in this scam. The sanctioned individuals include 30 public servants, with a new charge sheet targeting 17 accused, highlighting a complex web of allegations involving land transfers for railway appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)