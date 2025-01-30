Delhi HC Lifts Rs. 2.5 Crore Condition for CEO's Bail in UPSC Tragedy
The Delhi High Court has removed the Rs. 2.5 crore condition on interim bail for Rau's CEO Abhishek Gupta, linked to the death of three UPSC aspirants. The trial court will hear the bail case based on merit, with the next session scheduled before the Rouse Avenue court.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court has annulled the Rs. 2.5 crore financial stipulation attached to the interim bail of Abhishek Gupta, CEO of Rau's IAS Study Circle.
This clause was linked to the tragic demise of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of the institution's location in Old Rajinder Nagar in July 2024.
Justice Vikas Mahajan's decision directs the trial court to assess Gupta's bail plea on its intrinsic merit, with the hearing slated for Friday at the Rouse Avenue court.
Previously, the Supreme Court had also overturned a similar financial condition for co-accused, who were given regular bail by the Delhi High Court.
Senior counsel Jayant Sood, representing Gupta, emphasized the Supreme Court's stance and noted regular bails granted to co-owners involved in the case.
This further underscores the overarching scrutiny by both the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.
Earlier calls from judicial authorities prompted a directive to ensure no coaching centers operate illegally in basements across Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
