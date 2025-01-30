Scottish Court Overturns North Sea Oilfield Approvals in Landmark Climate Ruling

A Scottish court made waves on Thursday by overturning the approvals of two vast North Sea oil and gas fields, marking a significant victory for environmental activists. The decision puts the projects on hold until the UK government reassesses their approval in light of new emissions guidelines.

The Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled that Britain's decisions to greenlight the projects were unlawful, leading the government to withdraw its stance against challenges from Greenpeace and Uplift. The ruling emphasizes the need for authorities to weigh the emissions produced by fossil fuel usage, not just extraction.

In the wake of this legal blow, Shell and Equinor can continue preparatory work but are barred from extracting resources until a new governmental decision is made. The companies, however, expressed optimism, urging swift government action to resume operations under adjusted environmental standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)