Left Menu

Scottish Court Overturns North Sea Oilfield Approvals in Landmark Climate Ruling

A Scottish court invalidated approvals for North Sea oil fields by Shell and Equinor, citing a lack of emissions consideration, marking a win for environmentalists. The projects remain in limbo pending government reassessment, aligning with stricter guidelines on fossil fuel impacts. Greenpeace lauds the decision as a climate policy milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:58 IST
Scottish Court Overturns North Sea Oilfield Approvals in Landmark Climate Ruling
oilfields Image Credit:

A Scottish court made waves on Thursday by overturning the approvals of two vast North Sea oil and gas fields, marking a significant victory for environmental activists. The decision puts the projects on hold until the UK government reassesses their approval in light of new emissions guidelines.

The Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled that Britain's decisions to greenlight the projects were unlawful, leading the government to withdraw its stance against challenges from Greenpeace and Uplift. The ruling emphasizes the need for authorities to weigh the emissions produced by fossil fuel usage, not just extraction.

In the wake of this legal blow, Shell and Equinor can continue preparatory work but are barred from extracting resources until a new governmental decision is made. The companies, however, expressed optimism, urging swift government action to resume operations under adjusted environmental standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025