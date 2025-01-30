Left Menu

Bajaj Finance Surges on Robust Quarterly Performance

Bajaj Finance shares soared over 2% after reporting an impressive 18% rise in net profit for Q3, setting a new 52-week high. The company's market valuation jumped significantly, driven by substantial growth in total income and net interest income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:22 IST
  • India

Shares of Bajaj Finance showed a strong upward trend on Thursday, closing over 2% higher. This was after the company announced an 18% increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

On the BSE, the stock reached a 52-week high of Rs 8,249.95 during the day, before settling at Rs 7,899.30, up by 1.82%. The NSE mirrored this growth, with the stock hitting a peak of Rs 8,250.65 and closing at Rs 7,925, marking a 2.13% increase.

The company's market valuation saw a significant boost, rising by Rs 8,741.3 crore to Rs 4,88,964.95 crore. This growth was supported by an upswing in total income and improvements in net interest income, reflecting a robust financial performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

