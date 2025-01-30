Left Menu

Waaree Energies Reports Skyscraping Profits in Solar Sector

Waaree Energies announced a significant increase in net profit for Q4 of 2024, achieving Rs 506.8 crore, compared to Rs 140.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The growth is attributed to higher income and their advancement in renewable energy sectors. The US operations contributed significantly, with new solar and storage projects underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:58 IST
Waaree Energies has reported a towering leap in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024, soaring to Rs 506.8 crore, boosted by a substantial income uptick.

The company's net profit figures for the previous year stood at Rs 140.8 crore, illustrating a robust financial performance. Their total income climbed to Rs 3,545.2 crore from Rs 1,651.7 crore in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

Operational expenditures saw a rise, recorded at Rs 2,855.4 crore compared to Rs 1,517.3 crore last year. Whole Time Director and CEO Amit Paithankar noted the strong momentum in solar energy and new ventures such as energy storage and green hydrogen. Their US subsidiary has initiated a 1.6 GW solar module line, further fueling growth.

