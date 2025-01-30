Waaree Energies Reports Skyscraping Profits in Solar Sector

Waaree Energies has reported a towering leap in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024, soaring to Rs 506.8 crore, boosted by a substantial income uptick.

The company's net profit figures for the previous year stood at Rs 140.8 crore, illustrating a robust financial performance. Their total income climbed to Rs 3,545.2 crore from Rs 1,651.7 crore in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

Operational expenditures saw a rise, recorded at Rs 2,855.4 crore compared to Rs 1,517.3 crore last year. Whole Time Director and CEO Amit Paithankar noted the strong momentum in solar energy and new ventures such as energy storage and green hydrogen. Their US subsidiary has initiated a 1.6 GW solar module line, further fueling growth.

