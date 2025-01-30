Left Menu

Supreme Court Eases Ad Hoc Judge Appointments to Tackle Case Backlog

In a bid to address the mounting backlog of cases, the Supreme Court has relaxed conditions for High Courts to appoint retired judges on an ad hoc basis. The Court allows the appointment of two to five judges, not surpassing 10% of a court's strength, through Article 224A of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:08 IST
Supreme Court Eases Ad Hoc Judge Appointments to Tackle Case Backlog
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to tackle the burgeoning backlog of cases, the Supreme Court on Thursday eased restrictions for High Courts on appointing retired judges as ad hoc appointees. The judgement, delivered by CJI Sanjiv Khana alongside Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, allows for the appointment of two to five additional judges, provided that the total number does not exceed 10% of the court's sanctioned strength.

The ad hoc judges will preside over benches led by sitting High Court judges, specifically targeting the resolution of pending criminal appeals, as clarified by the CJI-led Bench. The adoption of Article 224A of the Constitution permits this additional judicial resource, aimed at reducing the extensive backlog stifling judicial efficacy across the nation.

This resolution follows a petition from NGO Lok Prahari, highlighting the urgent need to address case delays across India's High Courts. According to the National Judicial Data Grid, over 62 lakh cases are pending, with substantial portions being criminal and civil cases. Despite a prior ruling restricting ad hoc appointments to circumstances where less than 80% of positions were filled, the Court has now removed this limitation to expedite case resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025