Left Menu

Shell Faces Profit Dip But Boosts Shareholder Returns

Shell reported a 16% profit drop for 2024 due to weak oil prices and demand. Despite this, shares rose after a 4% dividend increase and $3.5 billion share buyback announcement. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings nearly halved from the previous year and a $2.2 billion impairment in its projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:12 IST
Shell Faces Profit Dip But Boosts Shareholder Returns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shell, one of the world's leading oil and gas companies, announced a 16% decline in profit for 2024. The decline, attributed to weaker oil and gas prices and reduced demand, did not deter investor confidence. Shares rose as Shell increased its dividend by 4% and unveiled a $3.5 billion share buyback plan for the current quarter.

The company revealed that its 2024 adjusted earnings fell to $23.72 billion, missing market forecasts. Lower liquefied natural gas trading margins and weaker refining operations contributed to the decline. Despite a challenging year, Shell continues to prioritize returning cash to shareholders, with CEO Wael Sawan emphasizing cost-cutting and a focus on profitable sectors like oil, gas, and biofuels.

Fourth-quarter earnings almost halved compared to the previous year, impacted by a $2.2 billion impairment largely due to an offshore wind project write-off. Shell expects 2025 capital expenditure to decrease from the previous year, citing strategic shifts and market conditions. Meanwhile, disputes over LNG supply contracts continue to affect operations, as seen with Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025