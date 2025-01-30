Enhanced Safety Measures Announced for Upcoming Basant Panchami Amid Maha Kumbh Tragedy

In response to the devastating stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh officials have promised heightened safety measures for the forthcoming Basant Panchami on February 3. The Maha Kumbh, a global religious gathering, experienced a stampede-like event resulting in multiple casualties and injuries early Wednesday.

According to Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna, at least 30 individuals were killed, and around 60 others injured during the tragic occurrence. The incident transpired as millions assembled at the Ganga and Yamuna rivers for the sacred Mauni Amavasya, marking the Second Shahi Snan.

In light of the incident, a judicial inquiry commission has been established by the state government, confirmed Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar to ANI. Efforts are underway to ensure Basant Panchami's celebrations proceed safely, including discussions on enhanced security and improved facilities for attendees.

Visiting the incident site and meeting with the injured at the Medical College in Prayagraj, DGP Kumar assured, "No person here is in critical condition; some have minor fractures. Better arrangements are in place for Basant Panchami to avert future mishaps." Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized the government's serious stance on the stampede and the ongoing judicial investigation.

Pathak reiterated that strict action will follow based on the findings of the inquiry. The state has allocated Rs 25 lakh to aid the bereaved families, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated a timely report would be compiled by the judicial committee. The Maha Kumbh's forthcoming key dates include February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

