Uttar Pradesh Officials Vow Enhanced Safety Measures for Upcoming Basant Panchami After Tragic Stampede
Following a devastating stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh officials promise improved safety for Basant Panchami. The tragedy, claiming 30 lives, has led to the establishment of a judicial inquiry. Enhanced arrangements are planned to avoid future occurrences during one of the world's largest gatherings.
In response to the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh authorities have pledged to implement heightened safety measures for the upcoming Basant Panchami on February 3. The stampede, which took place early Wednesday morning, claimed 30 lives and injured several others, leading to widespread condolences from political leaders.
According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh Vaibhav Krishna, 60 individuals sustained injuries, with 25 of the 30 deceased identified. The incident occurred as millions of devotees congregated at the meeting point of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers for the auspicious Mauni Amavasya, coinciding with the Second Shahi Snan.
Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar confirmed the establishment of a judicial inquiry commission to examine the stampede. "We are here to ensure the Basant Panchami 'Amrit Snan' is conducted smoothly," said Kumar. Alongside Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, the state government assures serious consideration of the incident.
DGP Kumar, after assessing the situation at the Medical College, ensured that none of the injured were in critical condition. Measures will be intensified for Basant Panchami to prevent similar incidents. Pathak emphasized that those found responsible will face strict actions, with the government offering Rs 25 lakh in financial aid to victims' families.
The Uttar Pradesh government announced that a judicial inquiry report will be submitted to the administration promptly. Remaining significant Maha Kumbh bathing dates include Maghi Purnima on February 12 and Maha Shivaratri on February 26, as they continue to focus on safety enhancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
