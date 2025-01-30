NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Linked Workers in Chhattisgarh Election Blast Case

In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two individuals identified as overground workers of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) terrorist group. The arrests are connected to an improvised explosive device (IED) detonation during the Chhattisgarh Assembly election on November 17, 2023. This explosive incident occurred in Badegobra village, Gariyaband district, tragically claiming the life of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police head constable.

According to NIA's thorough investigation, the attack was orchestrated by senior Naxal leaders, namely Ganesh Uikey, Manoj, and special zonal committee member Satyam Gawade. The assault was seen as a direct response to the Naxals' call for a boycott of the state assembly elections. The group responsible for the blast, identified as Gobra Dalam, executed the plan with backing from overground workers from villages Badegobra and Chhotegobra.

The Mainpur police initially registered the case, which later moved to the NIA's jurisdiction in February 2024. December of the same year saw the NIA file charges against ten accused, though investigations remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)