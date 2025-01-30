Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Linked Workers in Chhattisgarh Election Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two overground workers linked to the CPI (Maoist) group in connection with a deadly IED blast during the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The accused were key in providing logistical support for the attack, resulting in a security personnel's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:50 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Linked Workers in Chhattisgarh Election Blast Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two individuals identified as overground workers of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) terrorist group. The arrests are connected to an improvised explosive device (IED) detonation during the Chhattisgarh Assembly election on November 17, 2023. This explosive incident occurred in Badegobra village, Gariyaband district, tragically claiming the life of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police head constable.

According to NIA's thorough investigation, the attack was orchestrated by senior Naxal leaders, namely Ganesh Uikey, Manoj, and special zonal committee member Satyam Gawade. The assault was seen as a direct response to the Naxals' call for a boycott of the state assembly elections. The group responsible for the blast, identified as Gobra Dalam, executed the plan with backing from overground workers from villages Badegobra and Chhotegobra.

The Mainpur police initially registered the case, which later moved to the NIA's jurisdiction in February 2024. December of the same year saw the NIA file charges against ten accused, though investigations remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025