Cushion Shop Inferno: Rs 20 Lakh Goes Up in Flames

A destructive blaze engulfed a cushion shop in Karkala on Thursday, resulting in the loss of cushions valued at Rs 20 lakh. The Udupi Fire Department managed to bring the fire under control swiftly.

According to fire officials, the blaze originated from cushion equipment inside the store, leading to extensive damage. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The fire tender arrived promptly, preventing further spread and damage. The exact cause of the equipment malfunction is under investigation, officials stated. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)