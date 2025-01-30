Left Menu

Cushion Shop Inferno: Rs 20 Lakh Goes Up in Flames

A devastating fire consumed a cushion shop in Karkala on Thursday, causing an estimated Rs 20 lakh worth of damage. Prompt action from the Udupi Fire Department brought the blaze under control. The incident was attributed to equipment malfunction within the store.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:17 IST
Cushion Shop Inferno: Rs 20 Lakh Goes Up in Flames
Representative Image (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A destructive blaze engulfed a cushion shop in Karkala on Thursday, resulting in the loss of cushions valued at Rs 20 lakh. The Udupi Fire Department managed to bring the fire under control swiftly.

According to fire officials, the blaze originated from cushion equipment inside the store, leading to extensive damage. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The fire tender arrived promptly, preventing further spread and damage. The exact cause of the equipment malfunction is under investigation, officials stated. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025