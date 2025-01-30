Left Menu

Karnataka to Strengthen Laws Against Microfinance Harassment

The Karnataka government is set to review and reinforce legislation aimed at preventing harassment by microfinance institutions. A task force of senior officials is established to expedite the drafting of a robust law. Enhanced powers for police and the appointment of an ombudsman are part of the proposed measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:28 IST
Karnataka to Strengthen Laws Against Microfinance Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has resolved to review provisions of an ordinance intended to prevent harassment by microfinance institutions, signaling a move towards stronger legislative action. This development was disclosed in an official statement from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office on Thursday.

An official task force, comprising senior members from the Law and Finance Departments, has been formed to accelerate the drafting of this robust law aimed at addressing the plight of borrowers. The meeting to orchestrate this initiative was chaired by Siddaramaiah and witnessed the presence of senior ministers and officials.

This meeting was convened in response to growing complaints regarding borrower harassment by microfinance companies. There have been tragic reports of suicides and homeowners in distress due to forced auctions by lenders. Proposed measures include granting police enhanced powers and appointing an ombudsman to enforce the law against exploitative recovery practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025