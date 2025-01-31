Left Menu

Gaza's Reconstruction Challenges After Devastation

The Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff noted significant destruction in Gaza, predicting a 10-15 year reconstruction period. Damage to infrastructure has left residents without water and electricity, forcing them to relocate after brief returns to devastated homes.

31-01-2025
Gaza's Reconstruction Challenges After Devastation
The devastation in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels, with a top U.S. envoy, Steve Witkoff, indicating that reconstruction might take over a decade. In an interview with Axios, Witkoff described the scene as having 'almost nothing left' after his recent regional visit.

Residents, eager to return to what remains of their homes, face a grim reality. The lack of basic amenities such as water and electricity has made life unbearably challenging, forcing many to abandon their homes once again.

Witkoff's observations underscore the urgency of international intervention and aid in a plagued territory grappling with basic survival needs amid widespread destruction.

