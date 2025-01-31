Left Menu

Wall Street Rally: Tech Giants Lead Market Surge Amid AI Scrutiny

Wall Street shares rose as Meta and Tesla boosted investor sentiment, while the dollar's dip lifted gold prices near record highs. Mixed earnings from major tech stocks drew scrutiny, Microsoft and Meta faced contrasting market reactions, while Tesla's shares rose despite missed profit expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 01:43 IST
Wall Street Rally: Tech Giants Lead Market Surge Amid AI Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street markets experienced an upswing Thursday as investors reacted positively to updates from tech giants Meta and Tesla. The dollar's decline further bolstered gold prices, nearing record highs. This came after the Federal Reserve maintained steady interest rates, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicating no imminent cuts.

Key tech stocks delivered mixed earnings results: Microsoft surpassed quarterly revenue estimates but saw a decline in shares due to a bleak cloud business outlook. Meanwhile, Meta's shares rose 1.5% despite lower-than-expected revenue forecasts, credited to pledged cost cuts. Tesla's shares increased by 3.4% despite underwhelming profit margins.

Data revealed slower U.S. economic growth. Analysts predict gradual Fed rate reductions, with backing from robust consumer spending. Amid these developments, key indices ascended: Dow Jones and S&P 500 grew by 0.5%, and Nasdaq by 0.15%. Global market concerns persisted with President Trump's tariff plans impacting market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025