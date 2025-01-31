Parents of Kolkata Rape Victim Seek Justice Amid Legal Uproar

In a significant development, the parents of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case in Kolkata reached out to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, urging intervention. They requested the governor to convey their grievances to President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the state Raj Bhavan's Media Cell reported.

The grieving parents had earlier submitted representations to both national leaders. During their meeting, the governor assured them of his support, stating humanity stood with them in their quest for justice. This move comes as the parents withdrew their plea from the Supreme Court for a new investigation into the heinous crime.

Initially filed as an Intervention Application in a suo motu case by the apex court, the parents sought further inquiry after the crime's details emerged. However, after Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna highlighted similar proceedings in the Calcutta High Court, the case was withdrawn with the option to file anew. Convicted criminal Sanjoy Roy has already been sentenced to life, but the case's contentious nature has sparked demands for harsher punishment and a renewed probe from medical professionals and the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)