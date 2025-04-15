BJP Leader Files PIL on Murshidabad Violence, Accuses West Bengal CM of Bias
BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal plans to file a PIL alleging Hindus' forced displacement due to Murshidabad violence, blaming CM Mamata Banerjee for supporting 'jihadis.' TMC denies allegations, stating internal migration is safe. Central forces deployed, and authorities assure safety amid locals' reports of damage.
- Country:
- India
BJP's West Bengal General Secretary Priyanka Tibrewal is taking legal action by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court following violent incidents in Murshidabad. She claims the violence is forcing Hindu residents to flee and accuses Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of siding with perpetrators she terms as 'jihadis.'
On the day marking the Bengali New Year, Tibrewal expressed concern over the safety of Bengali Hindus, attributing their displacement to the state government's partiality. Responding to earlier incidents in Sandeshkhali, she announced her intent to pursue justice and demand compensation from the state's leadership.
Contradicting BJP claims, TMC's Firhad Hakim stated these movements are internal and do not imply a lack of safety, asserting the situation in Bengal was controlled. The violence, sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has left locals and shop owners grappling with the aftermath. Despite the unrest, central security has restored order as the administration urges calm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee's Stand Against Communal Provocations in West Bengal
Provocations being made to fuel riots in Bengal, don't fall into these traps: CM Mamata Banerjee at Eid prayers in Kolkata.
Mamata Banerjee Urges Unity Amidst Political Provocations
Mamata Banerjee Critiques BJP's Divisive Politics
Controversy Clouds Mamata Banerjee's UK Visit