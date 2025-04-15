BJP Leader Files PIL on Murshidabad Violence, Accuses West Bengal CM of Bias

BJP's West Bengal General Secretary Priyanka Tibrewal is taking legal action by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court following violent incidents in Murshidabad. She claims the violence is forcing Hindu residents to flee and accuses Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of siding with perpetrators she terms as 'jihadis.'

On the day marking the Bengali New Year, Tibrewal expressed concern over the safety of Bengali Hindus, attributing their displacement to the state government's partiality. Responding to earlier incidents in Sandeshkhali, she announced her intent to pursue justice and demand compensation from the state's leadership.

Contradicting BJP claims, TMC's Firhad Hakim stated these movements are internal and do not imply a lack of safety, asserting the situation in Bengal was controlled. The violence, sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has left locals and shop owners grappling with the aftermath. Despite the unrest, central security has restored order as the administration urges calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)