Supreme Court Intervention Sought in West Bengal Waqf Act Violence

The Supreme Court has received two petitions demanding a court-monitored investigation into the unrest in West Bengal following the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Incidents of violence have erupted in the Bhangar region, though authorities claim order is restored in Murshidabad.

Tensions in Murshidabad resulted in at least three fatalities and displaced hundreds, particularly affecting areas like Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian, and Jangipur, during protests on April 11 and 12. Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha filed a public interest litigation seeking a special investigation team to scrutinize the violence.

Meanwhile, another petition by advocate Vishal Tiwari calls for a five-member judicial commission, led by a former Supreme Court judge, to delve into the state's violent incidents. The Calcutta High Court has mandated central forces deployment in Murshidabad to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)