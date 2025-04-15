Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervention Sought in West Bengal Waqf Act Violence

Two petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court urging a probe into the violence in West Bengal linked to the new Waqf (Amendment) Act. Fresh incidents were reported in Bhangar, while the situation is reportedly under control in Murshidabad. Both petitions, spearheaded by lawyers Shashank Shekhar Jha and Vishal Tiwari, call for a judicial inquiry and special investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:08 IST
Supreme Court Intervention Sought in West Bengal Waqf Act Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has received two petitions demanding a court-monitored investigation into the unrest in West Bengal following the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Incidents of violence have erupted in the Bhangar region, though authorities claim order is restored in Murshidabad.

Tensions in Murshidabad resulted in at least three fatalities and displaced hundreds, particularly affecting areas like Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian, and Jangipur, during protests on April 11 and 12. Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha filed a public interest litigation seeking a special investigation team to scrutinize the violence.

Meanwhile, another petition by advocate Vishal Tiwari calls for a five-member judicial commission, led by a former Supreme Court judge, to delve into the state's violent incidents. The Calcutta High Court has mandated central forces deployment in Murshidabad to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025