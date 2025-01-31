MahaKumbh 2025: A Spectacular Gathering of Faith at Prayagraj

In an awe-inspiring convergence of devotion, a staggering 296.4 million believers assembled at the sacred Sangam for a holy dip in the Triveni waters on Friday morning in Prayagraj during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, reported the Uttar Pradesh Information Department. Notably, this congregation included over 1 million Kalpwasis and more than 3.3 million pilgrims.

This vibrant religious event has seen an unparalleled display of faith as millions gather at Triveni Sangam. Devotees from various regions expressed immense satisfaction with the festival's management, urging others to participate to experience the spiritual fervor firsthand.

District Magistrate Prayagraj, Ravindra Kumar Mandar, announced there would be no vehicle restrictions on January 31, February 1, and February 4, clarifying misconceptions about transport curbs. Meanwhile, a judicial inquiry commenced to examine the Mauni Amavasya stampede, which tragically claimed 30 lives, amid the Maha Kumbh, continuing until February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)