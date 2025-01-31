Left Menu

Victim's Parents Seek Justice in RG Kar Tragedy

After meeting with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, the parents of a victim from the RG Kar Medical College case seek further action from higher authorities. They urge involvement from India's President and Home Minister, while withdrawing their Supreme Court plea amid calls for a re-investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:08 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant appeal, the parents of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital victim have approached West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, urging him to champion their grievances to President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The heartfelt meeting was documented by the West Bengal Raj Bhavan Media Cell, which highlighted the parents' plea for justice.

The Governor offered solace, reassuring them that their anguish was shared, and promising that, indeed, justice will prevail. This development comes as the parents withdrew their plea from the Supreme Court, seeking a fresh investigation into the horrific incident.

This plea, initially filed as an Intervention Application following the suo motu case taken up by the Supreme Court, encountered a legal complexity. With an existing conviction of Sanjoy Roy for the heinous crime, the Court suggested a withdrawal of the plea. Despite deep public uproar, especially from the medical community demanding the death penalty, questions linger over the investigation's integrity. An opportunity remains open for a new plea, as ordered by the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

