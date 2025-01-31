Unprecedented Devotion: Millions Flock to Mahakumbh 2025

In a remarkable display of faith, more than 296.4 million devotees assembled at the sacred Sangam in Prayagraj on Friday morning, marking a significant event at the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025. The Uttar Pradesh Information Department reported that among the participants, over 1 million were Kalpwasis, while more than 3.3 million pilgrims joined in the holy ritual.

January 30 saw the tally of visitors reaching an unprecedented 296.4 million since the event's commencement. The Mahakumbh has emerged as a powerful testament to religious devotion, with the historic congregation at the Triveni Sangam highlighting the importance of the festival.

Devotees from different regions expressed profound satisfaction, attributing their enriching experiences to efficient management. A participant from Telangana praised the organizational efforts while interpreting the festival as a unique life opportunity. Testimonials from attendees regarding smooth arrangements further emphasize the administration's commitment to facilitating this mass gathering.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj's District Magistrate, Ravindra Kumar Mandar, clarified vehicle entry rules, nullifying viral rumors of extended restrictions. He confirmed that while vehicle movements will only be regulated on February 2 and 3, unrestricted entry will occur on January 31, February 1, and 4. The divergence scheme, specifically for Mauni Amavasya peak day, would be lifted as devotees depart.

In light of previous safety concerns, a judicial commission initiated an investigation into the tragic stampede during Mauni Amavasya. The ongoing Mahakumbh, which began on January 13 and runs until February 26, features significant 'snan' dates ahead, including February 3, 12, and 26.

