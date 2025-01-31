Left Menu

Japan Eyes Alaska Gas Pipeline to Bolster U.S. Trade Ties

Japan is considering backing a $44 billion gas pipeline in Alaska to strengthen ties with President Trump and ease trade tensions. The proposed 800-mile pipeline aims to transport gas from northern Alaska to southern ports for export to Asia, despite doubts about its viability and costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan is contemplating support for a $44 billion gas pipeline in Alaska to improve relations with U.S. President Donald Trump and mitigate potential trade conflicts, according to inside sources. The intent behind this proposed 800-mile pipeline from Alaska's north to its southern ports is to bolster U.S. prosperity and security.

Concerns remain about the project's feasibility given the high relative costs of gas compared to other sources. Nonetheless, Japan might offer exploratory discussions as part of various concessions aimed at reducing a $56 billion trade deficit with the U.S., potentially avoiding the imposition of tariffs.

This initiative aligns with Trump's orders to maximize Alaska's resource potential. While Japan currently satisfies much of its LNG needs, diversifying away from riskier suppliers like Russia aligns with its energy strategy. Japan's top leadership is leveraging strategic advice to navigate these international energy discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

