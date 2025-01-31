Left Menu

Syria's Bold Economic Overhaul: Reform or Overreach?

Syria's new Islamist leaders are implementing radical economic reforms, aiming to shift from a state-led to a free-market economy. These changes include firing public sector workers and privatizing state-run companies, but have sparked protests over concerns of job losses and sectarian bias in employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

Syria is undergoing a significant economic transformation under its new Islamist leadership. Plans to reduce the public sector workforce by a third and privatize state-run companies mark a shift from decades of Assad family rule.

These reforms have already led to the dismissal of numerous 'ghost employees,' but they have also sparked protests over fears of sectarian job purges. Critics argue that while restructuring may curb corruption, it could also lead to increased unemployment and instability.

The government aims to transition to a competitive free-market economy, though challenges such as international sanctions and economic resilience persist. Key industries like oil and steel remain in the spotlight as leaders navigate Syria's economic future.

