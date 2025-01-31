Left Menu

France's 2025 Budget Battle: A Political Tightrope

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard assures progress on the 2025 budget bill as lawmakers work to finalize it. The bill aims to reduce the public deficit to 5.4% of GDP, but faces potential no-confidence motions. Socialists and far-right parties could influence the bill's passage.

The French government's efforts to pass the 2025 budget are progressing well, according to Finance Minister Eric Lombard. Despite optimism, compromises might be necessary to satisfy both lawmakers and the public. Key targets include a reduction of the public sector deficit to 5.4% of GDP amidst economic challenges.

A panel of lawmakers has been deliberating the final details of the budget bill, which is crucial for financial stability and governmental continuity. With negotiations ongoing, the bill's passage through the lower house remains fraught with political risks, including a possible no-confidence vote.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou faces a pivotal juncture, as support from various political parties, including the Socialists and Marine Le Pen's RN party, could either bolster or collapse government efforts. As the situation unfolds, France's urgency to finalize the budget looms large due to rising state debt and economic needs.

