Swift Action by Judicial Panel Over Maha Kumbh Stampede Investigation in Prayagraj

A judicial commission has been formed to probe a tragic stampede during the Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, which resulted in 30 deaths. Immediate investigations have begun in Prayagraj with the commission aiming for a swift conclusion. Officials assure improved safety measures for upcoming events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:23 IST
Judicial commission reaches Prayagraj to investigate the stampede which occurred on 29 January (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A judicial commission assigned to probe the tragic stampede during the Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya has commenced its investigation in Prayagraj. The incident on January 29 resulted in 30 deaths, triggering immediate action.

Commission Chairman Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar emphasized the urgency of the investigation, stating the commission took charge swiftly and aims to complete the probe within a month. A visit to Prayagraj is planned for firsthand assessment.

High-ranking officials, including UP DGP Prashant Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, inspected the incident site, ensuring better safety measures for future events like Basant Panchami. The injured are receiving treatment, and no critical cases have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

