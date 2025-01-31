Peru's Agriculture: Set to Overtake Mining by 2050

Peru is gearing up for a monumental shift in its economic landscape, with agriculture poised to outpace mining as the principal economic engine by 2050. According to Agriculture Minister Angel Manero, the sector recorded a 22% rise in exports in 2024, reaching $12.5 billion, and is expected to grow by $2 billion annually. The government's ambitions are anchored on boosting tax incentives and extensive irrigation initiatives to broaden agricultural lands.

Key to this transformation is the prospective launch of beef, pork, and poultry exports to China. This follows a recent agreement deepening the trade pact between the two countries. Peru also eyes expansion into U.S. and European markets and is currently in discussions to finalize a trade deal with India. These strategies are expected to elevate agro-exports to $40 billion by 2040.

Infrastructure improvements underpin these export goals, with plans to develop 500,000 hectares of farmland along the coast by 2026. Efforts also include revising forestry laws to enhance productivity on deforested land and potentially expanding African palm oil, coffee, and cacao plantations. Manero anticipates a new agrarian law reducing income tax to stimulate $1 billion in sector investment by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)