Left Menu

Kalyan Jewellers' Stock Soars as Profit Surges in Q3

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers rose by over 14% following a 21.23% jump in consolidated net profit for Q3 of the 2024-25 fiscal. The firm's total income increased by 40%, and they plan to open new showrooms, buoyed by strong sales and the wedding season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:12 IST
Kalyan Jewellers' Stock Soars as Profit Surges in Q3
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Kalyan Jewellers witnessed a significant boost in its stock prices, soaring over 14% post the announcement of a substantial 21.23% increase in net profit for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The stock prices ascended to Rs 502.50 on the BSE, marking a 14.13% rise, while on the NSE, they rose similarly by 14.14% reaching Rs 503.

This surge was driven by a 40% increase in total income, totaling Rs 7,318.19 crore, as reported for the December quarter, compared to the year-ago period. Kalyan Jewellers plans to capitalize further on its recent success by launching 30 new showrooms across India in the current quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025