Kalyan Jewellers' Stock Soars as Profit Surges in Q3
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers rose by over 14% following a 21.23% jump in consolidated net profit for Q3 of the 2024-25 fiscal. The firm's total income increased by 40%, and they plan to open new showrooms, buoyed by strong sales and the wedding season.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Kalyan Jewellers witnessed a significant boost in its stock prices, soaring over 14% post the announcement of a substantial 21.23% increase in net profit for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year.
The stock prices ascended to Rs 502.50 on the BSE, marking a 14.13% rise, while on the NSE, they rose similarly by 14.14% reaching Rs 503.
This surge was driven by a 40% increase in total income, totaling Rs 7,318.19 crore, as reported for the December quarter, compared to the year-ago period. Kalyan Jewellers plans to capitalize further on its recent success by launching 30 new showrooms across India in the current quarter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Infosys Sees Solid Financial Growth Amid Global Market Expansion
Indian Markets Feel the Heat Amid Global Volatility
Nettlinx Ltd. Reports Impressive Q3 Financial Growth
Naturo Indiabull Reports Solid Financial Growth Despite Market Challenges
Indian Markets Surge as Investors Eye Trump's Swearing-In