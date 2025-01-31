Kalyan Jewellers' Stock Soars as Profit Surges in Q3

On Friday, Kalyan Jewellers witnessed a significant boost in its stock prices, soaring over 14% post the announcement of a substantial 21.23% increase in net profit for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The stock prices ascended to Rs 502.50 on the BSE, marking a 14.13% rise, while on the NSE, they rose similarly by 14.14% reaching Rs 503.

This surge was driven by a 40% increase in total income, totaling Rs 7,318.19 crore, as reported for the December quarter, compared to the year-ago period. Kalyan Jewellers plans to capitalize further on its recent success by launching 30 new showrooms across India in the current quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)