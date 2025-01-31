UPL's Remarkable Turnaround: Profit Surges to Rs 828 Crore

UPL, a global leader in sustainable agriculture products, has announced a significant financial recovery for the December quarter, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 828 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company revealed a stark improvement compared to a loss of Rs 1,217 crore in the same period last year. UPL's revenue from operations surged by 10%, reaching Rs 10,907 crore, up from Rs 9,887 crore.

Jai Shroff, Chairman and Group CEO, attributes this strong performance to the normalization of business and recovery in volumes and prices. Shares of UPL closed at Rs 603.30 on Friday, marking a 6.28% increase on the BSE.

